LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, several events that many had hoped would be able to happen in 2021 are being pushed to next year.
The National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull, the largest indoor farm show in the country, announced in December they were postponing the shows a month.
The plan was to hold the events March through April, but that is no longer the case.
"The health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and coworkers is our highest priority and unfortunately the best way to keep them safe is to postpone the show," President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David Beck said in a news release.
"Postponing the National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull was not made lightly, but in consultation with exhibitors, pullers, sponsors, and attendees who are a valuable part of our decision-making process."
The events will be moved to Feb. 16-19, 2022.
"Honestly it's very sad that we're not hosting it but it's completely understandable," said Karen Williams, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism.
"Farm Machinery has international, as well as people coming from all over the United States, and that comfort level of people getting on a plane or traveling, although we feel very hopeful because vaccines are coming, that comfort level is not there," Williams said in an interview with WDRB last week.
In 2020, attendees of the tractor pulls and farm show spent approximately $23 million in Louisville, mostly on hotels and restaurants.
Other events are putting a pause on 2021 as well.
Announced Wednesday, two of three Louisville music festivals by Danny Wimmer Presents aren't happening this year.
Hometown Rising and Bourbon & Beyond festivals are taking 2021 "off." Louder Than Life is still expected to still go on at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center Sept. 23-26.
Louisville Tourism said there are still several events on the fall 2021 calendar that have the potential to boost the city.
“I’m very optimistic. Now we see our fall looking very, very strong," said Williams. “It’s still devastating; I mean it still paralyzes us, but we have hope and in 2020 we couldn’t see that hope.”
