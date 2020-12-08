LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Venues, the operator of the state fairgrounds, has pushed back one of its largest trade shows of the year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The National Farm Machinery Show, the largest indoor farm show in the country, was originally scheduled to take place in February of 2021.
“We know how important this show is to the global agricultural community and with vaccines on the horizon, moving the National Farm Machinery Show allows more time to deliver a safe event," said President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David S. Beck.
The show will now take place March 31 through through April 3, with new procedures in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Each attendee will be required to register in advance for the show, which typically brings in large crowds, for contact tracing purposes.
In addition to mandatory masks, capacity will also be limited to allow for 36 square feet of space per person, according to a news release.
Officials say the trade show will be conducted in a "hybrid model to allow for both in-person and virtual attendance."
The annual championship tractor pull was also moved to the same dates. Only 7,000 people will be allowed into Freedom Hall for the tractor pull, which will also be live-streamed.
