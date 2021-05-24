LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices remain high as Americans plan to travel during Memorial Day holiday weekend.
According to AAA, gas prices in West Central Kentucky are one cent lower this week at $2.796. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Louisville is $3.133.
With the most expensive gas prices for the May holiday weekend since 2014, AAA estimates 37 million Americans to travel by car or plane for Memorial Day trips. Although it would be 13% fewer travelers than 2019, it's an increase of 60% from last year.
The national gas price average declined a penny over the weekend, the first decline in two weeks, to drop to $3.03. Gas prices per gallon are $1.12 more expensive than last year.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline.
Colonial Pipeline supplies about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. The company too its pipeline system offline in order to restart operations quickly and safely.
The price at the pump in the nation right now is $4.23 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay area.
