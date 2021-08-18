LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic assault charge against the University of Kentucky men's football team chief of staff was dismissed in court on Tuesday.
Daniel Berezowitz was arrested in June and charged with assaulting his wife.
Berezowitz's attorney, Jim Lowry, acknowledged the misdemeanor assault charge was dismissed in Fayette District Court but he declined to comment further.
Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts said there was not enough evidence to prove Berezowitz assaulted his wife.
"It just wasn't there," he said, adding there was no injuries and Berezowitz's wife did not want to prosecute him.
Lexington police booked Berezowitz around midnight on June 27, according to the police arrest report. Officers claimed they had the 50-year-old on video shoving his wife, then grabbing and twisting her arm, causing her to fall.
She can be heard on the video saying, "you hurt my back," according to the arrest report.
Roberts said the video is not publicly available.
Susan Lax, Director of UK Athletics Communications and Public Relations, said Berezowitz remains suspended.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.