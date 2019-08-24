LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- More than 20,000 AT&T workers across nine states, including Kentucky, are on strike.
Several hundred Louisville AT&T employees are said to be apart of that number.
The strike which began at midnight Saturday is over over unfair labor practices by management during negotiations for a new contract, according to a statement from a Communications Workers of America union spokesperson.
“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”
The strike involves over 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
AT&T has not commented on the strike.
