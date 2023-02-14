LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Atherton High School walked out of class Tuesday afternoon in protest of two bills introduced by some Kentucky lawmakers.
Staff members at the school said they were aware of the walkout, during which students chanted "Kill the bill."
The students said they feel recently filed bills, House Bill 173 and House Bill 177, unfairly target the LGBTQ+ community.
House Bill 173 would allow teachers to refer to students as the name and gender on their original birth certificate or school enrollment documents, regardless of the students' pronoun preference. It would also require parents to be notified about changes to their child's gender expression.
House Bill 177 is a "parental rights bill" that bans teaching on gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and sexual relationships.
Both bills have been introduced in the House to the Committee on Committees.
