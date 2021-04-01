LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murder suspect faced a judge Monday morning after police say he shot a man a dozen times last month -- but his attorney says there's more to the story.
Darius Calloway Jr. is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections in jail after Shively Police arrested him saying he shot three people, killing one and injuring the others.
But in court Thursday morning, his lawyer, Rob Eggert, claimed it was self-defense.
Police say the shooting happened in front of Wing Station near Crums Lane and Park Row Drive last Friday night.
According to court documents, Calloway pulled up to the store, and as a 20-year-old man walked into the restaurant, Calloway started shooting at him.
The victim stumbled out of the building and Calloway followed him, continuing to fire, police say. The man was shot 12 times and died from his injuries.
In court Thursday morning, Eggert said Calloway turned himself in, when he found out there was a warrant for his arrest.
He also had a different version of what happened.
"Shots were fired at Mr. Calloway," Eggert said. "We believe he was totally acting in self-defense -- that he'd be dead if things...hadn't turned out the way they did. I know the charges are serious, but he's got to be presumed innocent, and a $1 million bond is obviously way excessive."
In addition to the man who was killed, court documents say a female teen was shot in the pelvis and a postal worker was grazed.
A witness found Calloway's bank card at the scene and gave it to police, thinking he was the shooter.
Police looked up his ID and compared that to video from the scene and found him.
Calloway remains in jail on a murder charge, two counts of assault and a $1 million bond.
