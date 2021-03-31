LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect has been arrested after police said he shot a man to death and injured two other people outside a Shively business.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Darius Calloway Jr. is facing one count of murder and two counts of assault.
Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen said the shooting happened in front of a Wing Station in the area of Crums Lane and Park Row Drive around 7:40 p.m. Friday.
According to court documents, Calloway pulled his car up at the restaurant as the first victim, a 20-year-old man, walked inside. That's when police said Calloway opened fire on the victim.
Police said the victim stumbled outside of the restaurant, and Calloway followed him, continuing to fire. The victim was hit 12 times, according to court documents. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later died.
A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, according to court documents, was shot during the incident. That teen (identified as a 16-year-old girl by police at the time), was found on Park Row Drive "with apparent gunshot wounds" Allen said in a news release. She was stable when taken the the hospital, and police did not believe her injuries were life-threatening. According to court documents, she sustained an injury to her pelvis and will require pelvic surgery.
A third victim, a man, was "doing postal work down the road" when he "felt a pinch," according to court documents. Police said he was grazed by one of the bullets fired from Calloway's gun.
According to the arrest report, a woman on the scene handed police a bank card she believed belonged to the shooter. Police said they were able to to use the card to get Calloway's picture, then compare that picture with surveillance video taken from the scene to identify Calloway as the suspect.
Calloway was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The name of the deceased victim is available in court documents, but WDRB News is withholding the identity of that individual pending official notification from the coroner's office.
