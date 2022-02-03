LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 4-year-old Kentucky girl who hasn't been seen in more than a year.
On Thursday morning, National Missing Persons Day, Daniel Cameron's office asked the public to be on the lookout for Serenity Ann McKinney. According to a poster distributed by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, McKinney hasn't been seen since Christmas Eve, 2020.
The sheriff's office does not specify why the poster is being distributed more than a year after her disappearance, but it adds that her parents are "refusing to cooperate" and that "concerned family members" have intervened.
Authorities do not know Serenity's last location, but believe it was somewhere in the Shelby, Jefferson or Bullitt County areas.
She is described as a white 4-year-old with blond hair, blue eyes and a possible birth mark on her stomach.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 501 Main St., Suite 8 in Shelbyville, Kentucky. The phone number for Shelby County dispatchers is 502-633-2323.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.