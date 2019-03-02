LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man shot to death in a home in the Iroquois neighborhood late Friday night.
Deputy Coroner Scott Russ says 62-year-old Mark Marcum died from a single gunshot wound to the neck just before midnight Friday. Russ is asking Marcum's family members to contact him at 502-574-0139.
Police say Mark Marcum was shot by his brother, 70-year-old Leslie Marcum, late Friday night at a home in the 4300 block of Stoltz Court, which is not far from Taylor Boulevard in the Iroquois neighborhood. Russ says he died at the scene.
Leslie Marcum was arrested early Saturday. He's charged with one count of murder.
A witness listed in the arrest report says the brothers had been in a physical altercation inside the home before the shooting. The report states they eventually separated for a short period of time, but Leslie Marcum left to retrieve a gun.
Police say Leslie Marcum then allegedly returned with the gun and shot his brother. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is due in court on Monday.
