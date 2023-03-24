LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-71 Thursday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Cody Alan Toler, of Louisville.
The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-71, just before I-264.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the Traffic Unit was sent to the scene around 6:15 p.m.
Police believe the motorcyclist identified by the coroner's office as Toler, was traveling with a group of other motorcyclists. When they approached a curve in the road, police said Toler lost control of the bike and crashed.
LMPD said Toler was wearing a helmet. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as blunt force injuries.
No other vehicles were involved, and police said several of the other motorcyclists stayed at the scene.
No charges are expected and the LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
All lanes of I-71 North at I-264 were closed for the crash investigation, and remained closed for nearly two hours.
