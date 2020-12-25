LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 39-year-old woman who was shot to death in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that individual has been identified as Brittney Nicole Deihs, of Louisville.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Bank Street and North 22nd Street after someone reported a shooting at that location.
When officers arrived, they found Deihs, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
