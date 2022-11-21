LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville.
An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th Division responded to a reported accident involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. That's off Bardstown Road, near Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
Police believe Pruitt was crossing Fegenbush Lane wearing dark clothing when she was hit by a car heading southbound on Fegenbush. She died at the scene.
The coroner lists her cause of death as blunt force trauma inflicted in the course of an accident.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. All parties remained at the scene, police said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.