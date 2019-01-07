LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday in southern Indiana.
According to a news release, the victim was 59-year-old D. Keith Hazelwood, of Madison, Indiana.
At around 6 p.m., Indiana State Police went to the scene of a two-car crash in the 400 block of Clifty Drive in Madison.
Police say an investigation showed that a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser entered northbound onto Clifty Drive from a business on the south side of the road. The vehicle went into the path of a 2005 Cadillac that was traveling west. Authorities say the Cadillac hit the front passenger side of the PT Cruiser.
According to officials, Hazelwood, a passenger inside the PT Cruiser, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the PT Cruiser suffered serious injuries and was flown to U of L Hospital for treatment.
Two other passengers inside the Cadillac both suffered minor injuries and were taken to a Madison, Indiana, hospital for treatment.
Police say neither Hazelwood, nor the driver of the PT Cruiser, were properly restrained when the crash happened.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have been factors in the crash, but toxicology results for both drivers are pending.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
