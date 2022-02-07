LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Coroner's office released the names of two people who died after being found unresponsive Friday at a La Grange hotel.
Police said they received a call around 5 p.m. Feb. 4 after a man and woman were found unconscious at the Quality Inn Suites. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The Oldham County Coroner's office identified those victims Monday as 40-year-old Stacey N. Barta and 39-year-old John Paul Needy. Both were New Albany, Indiana, residents.
According to La Grange Police, the La Grange Fire Department suspected possible carbon monoxide exposures and subsequent tests found levels of carbon monoxide that required the building to be evacuated.
A death investigation continues. Autopsy results are pending.
