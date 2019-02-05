LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has identified a woman who died after she was hit by a car while crossing Dixie Highway in Shively.
According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jacqueline Smith, 41-year-Cynthia S. Inabnitt died in the Emergency Room at University Hospital at 8:27 p.m. Saturday.
Police say Inabnitt was hit while crossing the street to get to a bus stop in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway around 7:45 p.m. after leaving a McDonald's. She was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.
No charges have been filed.
