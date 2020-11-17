LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Austin, Indiana, are investigating after a man's body was found at the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning.
According to Indiana State Police, firefighters with the Jennings Township Fire Department were called to a house fire on North 4th Street in Austin, just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, they found a utility shed fully engulfed in flames that had spread to the front of the home.
After the fire was put out, firefighters discovered the body of 41-year-old Paul Ray Collins inside the utility shed, according to the news release.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of death, as well as the cause of the fire. The case is currently considered a death investigation.
