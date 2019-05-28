LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man found shot to death in south Louisville over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County coroner's office, 24-year-old Robert Williams died at University Hospital early Sunday morning from a gunshot wound. Police found Williams outside an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way, near New Cut Road and Outer Loop a few hours earlier.
The shooting call came in overnight on May 26, shortly before 1 a.m. at the Overlook Terrace apartments. That's where LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the victim was found in the courtyard outside the apartments, before he was taken to the hospital.
This isn't the first time the complex has been the scene of a deadly shooting. A man was shot and killed there in February 2018. In September, 17-year-old Martez Wade was killed, just steps away from his family's apartment.
The latest homicide makes three deadly shootings there in less than 18 months.
So far no arrests have been made. If you have any information about the shooting that could help police, call the tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
