Zachery Trussell

Zachery Trussell (Scott County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a Georgetown, Kentucky, man with a police vest and a pellet gun was arrested after he pretended to be a police officer.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place on Tuesday, July 6, at the Veterans Memorial WMA wildlife area off Rogers Gap Road.

Authorities say 24-year-old Zachery Trussell approached people who were fishing. He was allegedly wearing a police vest and carrying a "very realistic pellet gun." According to an arrest report, he identified himself as an officer with the Georgetown Police Department's "NARC unit."

Police vest worn by alleged cop impersonator Zachery Trussell

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Zachery Trussell was wearing this police vest when he approached fishermen at the Veterans Memorial WMA wildlife area in Georgetown, Kentucky, impersonating an officer with the Georgetown Police Department. (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Trussell was not a law enforcement officer, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's office says Trussell then disarmed one of the fishermen, taking a personal firearm, and patting them down. He also asked the victim for ID and if there were any drugs or alcohol in the victim's vehicle.

Pellet gun allegedly carried by alleged cop impersonator Zachery Trussell

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Zachery Trussell was carrying this "very realistic pellet gun" when he approached fishermen at the Veterans Memorial WMA wildlife area in Georgetown, Kentucky, impersonating an officer with the Georgetown Police Department. (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the next day, on Wednesday, July 7, Trussell showed up at the Scott County Sheriff's Department and turned himself in, admitting to the crimes.

He was charged with impersonating a peace officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He's currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center in Georgetown, Kentucky.

