LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in east Louisville.
Jamie Kovacs was last seen near the 3800 block of Winchester Acres Road, near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to police. Kovacs is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.
Kovcas is believed to be driving a beige 2002 Toyota Corolla with the license plate #700HZV.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
