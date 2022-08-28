LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday.
Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds.
Ferguson has a thin build with gray or graying hair, a goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve buttoned shirt, one black shoe and one brown shoe. He is also wearing two gold rings.
Police say Ferguson is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and believed to be headed to Indiana.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 267-0505.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.