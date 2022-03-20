LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old man.
Clarence Moore, a 6-foot-1 Black man who weighs 175 pounds, was last scene near the 1600 block of Frank Stanley Court in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
The Black man was last seen at 11 a.m. on Sunday. He was wearing a blue Masonic baseball cap, a black/brown/tan shirt, tan pants and gold necklaces.
MetroSafe said Moore is driving a 2013 black Cadillac SUV with Ohio plates 347ZIW. He has a brain tumor and is in hospice care.
Authorities expect Moore is attempting to travel to Youngstown, Ohio.
Anyone who sees Moore is asked to call 911 or (502) 574-5673.
