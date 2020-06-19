LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Automakers General Motors, FiatChrysler and Ford Motor Co. are stopping production lines briefly on Friday to honor Juneteenth, which marks the freeing of the last American slaves.
Automakers will stop work once per shift for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a white Minnesota police officer was thought to have knelt on the neck of a Black suspect, George Floyd, who later died and has become a symbol of racial injustice and police brutality.
Floyd’s death on May 25 has prompted protests across the globe. Many companies are taking action. For example, Target, Uber, Nike and others are all making Juneteenth a paid holiday.
