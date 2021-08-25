LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second baby box in Kentucky is being installed at the Zoneton Fire Protection District next week.
House Bill 155 allows newborn safety devices to be installed at participating police stations, fire stations and hospitals. The law allows parents to safely surrender a newborn anonymously and without fear of punishment.
When a baby is placed into the climate-controlled box, an alarm goes off to alert fire crews.
The Safe Haven Baby Box is being installed at Station One of the Zoneton department on North Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. It is scheduled to go into service on Monday.
Kentucky's first baby box was installed at the Okolona Fire Station in June.
