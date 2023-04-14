LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four months after it was installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Bloomington, Indiana, had its first surrendered baby.
According to a news release Friday from Safe Haven Baby Boxes, an anonymous individual placed a baby in the box at the Monroe Fire Protection District.
"The Safe Haven Baby Box funding was provided by the Monroe Fire Protection District Volunteers Inc.," Jason Allen from the Monroe Fire District said in a statement. "Without their generous donation, this baby box would not have been possible. We are thankful that our department an provide this safe option to people during their time of need."
This is the fourth baby surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year and the sixth among all of the boxes this year.
Twenty-eight babies have been surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes since the program's inception in 2017.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.