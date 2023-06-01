LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a west Louisville restaurant owner killed by a National Guard member honored him on Thursday.
A balloon release remembered David "Ya Ya" McAtee at the site of his 26th and Broadway restaurant where he died.
Thursday marked three years since his death.
During the first weekend of protests in 2020, following the police killing of Breonna Taylor, law enforcement and military members went to the area to clear a crowd after curfew.
An officer shot pepper balls at McAtee's niece, who was standing in the doorway of his business. McAtee stepped outside and fired shots in the area. A Kentucky National Guard member shot and killed him.
"He will always be in my heart. When he left this world, a piece of me went right along with him," McAtee's mother, Odessa Riley, said. "That's my baby boy, and I will always honor him."
The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with McAtee's family for $725,000. Former Louisville Metro Police Officer Katie Crews pleaded guilty to using unreasonable force when she shot the pepper balls at McAtee's niece.
Related Stories:
- David McAtee's family settles wrongful death lawsuit against city, law enforcement for $725,000
- Former Louisville officer gets probation for using excessive force on night David McAtee was killed
- Historical marker honoring Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, Tyler Gerth placed in downtown Louisville
- Family, friends gather to remember David 'YaYa' McAtee on second anniversary of his death
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.