LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Loved ones gathered at the site where the Kentucky National Guard killed a Louisville business owner.
Wednesday marked two years since the death of David "YaYa" McAtee. His mother joined friends and family placing balloons at his restaurant near the corner of 26th and Broadway.
"I've just been worried, worried and crying and going on, just broke down," Odessa Riley, McAtee's mother, said.
Louisville Metro Police and National Guard troops stormed that intersection two years ago to clear a crowd out after curfew. It was the first weekend of unrest in the city when protests erupted after the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has since been charged with unreasonable force tied to the shooting. She fired pepper balls at McAtee's niece, who was standing in the doorway of his restaurant that night.
Police said McAtee came outside and shot into the air and the National Guard fired back, killing him.
"Minus the narrative of what they say happened, we lost a good man and this shouldn't die. This should be something people should talk about forever," McAtee's friend, Will Pitts, said.
No soldiers were charged for McAtee's death. A wrongful death lawsuit filed in the months following his death is still pending.
