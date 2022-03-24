LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer now facing a federal civil rights charge was fired last month by the department due to violations of the department's social media rules and for conduct unbecoming.
Records obtained by WDRB News show Crews was under two professional standards investigations, one for the social media rules and another in which she was found to have violated procedure, de-escalation and use of chemical policies.
In the report from the Louisville Metro Merit Board, investigators found Crews posted a comment on Facebook "which could be construed as promoting violence."
"P.S. I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little hurt," she wrote. "Come back and get you some tonight ole girl, I'll be on the line again tonight."
Crews was indicted last week for firing a pepper ball at a woman shortly before the 2020 shooting death of David McAtee, a west Louisville business owner. Crews "fired a pepperball at M.M., striking M.M., on June 1, 2020, while M.M. was standing on private property and not posing a threat to the defendant or others," the indictment says. The charge — deprivation of rights under color of law — carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
In May, Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced his office would not pursue criminal charges against any of the LMPD officers or National Guard members involved in the shooting. While he decided Crews should not be criminally charged, Wine wrote that "Crews' failure to follow written policy cannot be ignored and conduct, while not criminal, should be reviewed by LMPD" for possible violations.
The incident and subsequent death of David McAtee, killed by a Kentucky National Guard soldier, occurred after Louisville police and guard members arrived at Dino’s Food Mart at 26th Street and Broadway in the Russell neighborhood to disperse a crowd in violation of the then-citywide curfew in response to protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields called Crews' actions intolerable and said her conduct demanded her termination.
