LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is under investigation over a post she made on Facebook.
Officer Katie Crews posted a photo of a protester putting flowers up to her chest and wrote, "She was saying and doing a lot more than 'offering flowers' to me. Just so for it to be known. For anyone that knows me and knows that my facial expression tells everything. P.S I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt. Come back and get ya some more ole girl, I'll be on the line again tonight."
Acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said in Monday night's news conference that Officer Crews is the subject of a professional standards investigation.
One Louisville resident, Ruth Fister, saw the post and was outraged that Crews was still on the force.
"She should be fired and investigated later," Fister said. "Fire her now and sit her butt somewhere safe because I tell you, there's a lot of people almost as angry as me that I'm sure would graffiti her house in a heartbeat."
Fister sat with signs outside the West Broadway Kroger that was looted earlier Tuesday morning.
She said that was her form of protest.
