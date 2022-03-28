LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd will soon be able to transport its own patients with hospital-owned ambulances.
The hospital facility recently purchased two ambulances that will not respond to 911 calls. Instead, the ambulances will transport patients to other Baptist facilities, hospitals or to long-term care facilities.
Baptist officials anticipate patient transport needs will increase when its new hybrid health care facility opens in Jeffersonville.
"It's a benefit for not only the patients that we're transporting but having capacity for other patients," Brian Cox, director of hospital operations at Baptist Health said. "If we've got ambulances from our ambulance partners in the community already that are transporting sick patients into the facility. It alleviates a little bit of burden from that."
Grace Marksbury, the emergency service line director for Baptist Health Floyd, said the ambulances "could not have come at a better time."
"The ambulances will give Floyd the ability to transport patients back to the main hospital campus for continued care in a timely manner," Marksbury said.
One of the ambulances is expected to be in service later this month, and the other soon after.
