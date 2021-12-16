LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd announced a $65 million improvement plan on the hospital in New Albany.
The first phase of the construction project will include adding a hybrid operating room, two regular operating rooms and two procedure rooms.
Renovations on the hospital's current surgical services department, new locker rooms and storage space are also included in the first phase.
Construction will also happen on the third floor to include dozens of new beds. The second phase will expand office space and surgical services.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and be completed in fall 2024.
