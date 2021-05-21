LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd is celebrating the dedication and hard work of those who worked at the hospital's vaccine clinic.
The clinic, which was located inside the old ambulance bay at the hospital, was one of the first COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kentuckiana.
The drive-through clinic closed on Friday after being open for five months.
At its height, the clinic was vaccinating up to 450 people a day. Officials with the clinic estimate that 50,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to the community.
On its last day, more than 220 appointments were scheduled.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.