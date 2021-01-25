LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd opened its second drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination line Monday in New Albany, Indiana.
The additional line is intended to speed up the vaccination process while reducing traffic problems around the hospital.
The new line starts at the hospital's Green Valley Road entrance. Doses of the vaccine are administered at the ambulance bay off of State Street.
The location will be open until Sunday, but appointments are necessary for anyone receiving a vaccination at any Indiana site.
