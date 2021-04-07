NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than one year after seeing its first COVID-19 patient, a southern Indiana hospital on Wednesday remembered those lost to the virus.
Family members who lost loved ones to COVID-19 were invited to Baptist Health Floyd's remembrance ceremony. They were all given a flower as patients' names were read out loud.
"We've seen things that we never thought we would see in our lifetime," said Michael Schroyer, president of Baptist Health Floyd. "It's just very humbling to see how everyone has risen up to meet the challenge."
The hospital's staff said one of the hardest things for them during the past year was not allowing visitors to see their sick family members.
The hospital saw its first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 13, 2020.
