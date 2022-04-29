LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Hardin is encouraging people to donate their organs.
The hospital in Elizabethtown raised Donate Life flag Friday afternoon.
Around 100,000 people around the country are waiting for organ transplants, while there are about 1,000 Kentuckians waiting for the life-saving donation.
According to Donate Life, 22 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.
Andrew Mykytiuk died just after starting college. His family said they chose to donate his organs because they knew that was what he would have wanted.
"It's nice to know that there are still pieces of Andrew out there in all the people who got his organs," said Angelina Mykytiuk, Andrew's sister. "It's just a comfort to us and a comfort knowing that they're all doing well. We've received letters from a recipient and he's doing well. It's nice to know that Andrew, his legacy is being carried on."
April is National Donate Life month.
April is National Donate Life month.
