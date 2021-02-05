LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Hardin has started offering a new medical treatment for those who are battling COVID-19.
The two monoclonal antibody treatments, which were emergency approved by the FDA, are made of man-made antibodies similar to the ones recovered COVID-19 patients have.
Baptist Health doctors, who call the treatment "cutting edge," say before this treatment, they could only prescribe some oral treatments to patients.
“SARS-CoV-2 is a virus and cannot be treated with antibiotics; instead, the body must create antibodies to fight off the virus,” Ashleigh Mouser, Pharmacy Clinical Coordinator at Baptist Health Hardin, said.
The treatment will only be available for high-risk patients who have had "mild to moderate" symptoms for at least 10 days and are not hospitalized with the respiratory virus.
“We are excited about these new tools in our arsenal to treat COVID-19; however, it should not be considered a replacement for the vaccine,” Dr. John Godfrey, Baptist Health Hardin chief medical officer, said.
"We encourage our community to get the vaccine according to Kentucky’s Phased Vaccine Distribution."
