LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville was recognized for its expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart attack and chest pain.
The health care group was presented with the highest level of accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation in June based on the staff's ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
"When dealing with a heart attack time is muscle," Brian Kaebnick, MD, director of the Chest Pain Center said in a news release Sunday. "This means the faster we open up an occluded artery we can minimize damage to the heart and lower mortality associated with heart attacks. At Baptist Health Louisville, our cardiac catheterization team have collaborated with our EMS partners and Emergency Room department to expedite evaluation and transfer to receive immediate PCI for best outcomes for our patients. As a result, we have some of the fastest times from first medical contact to opening the occluded artery."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year, and heart disease remains the most common cause of death.
