Baptist Health Louisville shared photos of the December 2022 NICU babies at the hospital, tucked into their own "My First Christmas" stockings. It's been a tradition at Baptist for 31 years. (Baptist Health Louisville photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stockings are usually hung by the chimney with care, but Thursday they were filled with bundles of joy.
Baptist Health Louisville shared photos of the NICU babies at the hospital.
Each newborn was given their own Christmas stocking, embroidered with "My First Christmas" at the top.
IMAGES | Baptist Health shares photos of NICU babies snuggled up in Christmas stockings
The babies are tucked inside, with holiday hats handmade by volunteers.