LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --After over 75 years of only being located in Bardstown, Kygunco will now open a Louisville location Feb. 1.

Keene's Depot originally opened in 1946 as a grocery store, ice house and a sporting goods store in Bardstown, Kentucky. In 2001, Keene's Depot changed to Kentucky Gun Company and became a firearm and shooting sports store. 

Kygunco will be located on 2301 Nelson Miller Parkway. It'll be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Kygunco released images back in October 2021 of the new location near Old La Grange Road in east Louisville.

