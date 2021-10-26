LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown, Kentucky, gun company is opening a new location in Louisville.
Kentucky Gun Company released images Tuesday morning of its new location at 2301 Nelson Miller Parkway near Old La Grange Road in east Louisville.
"Walls and floors are coming along, but we still have a ways to go," the company posted.
The company says it's hiring customer service representatives, cashiers and stockers for the new location. Experience in guns, archery or outdoor clothing is preferred -- and the company says background checks will be conducted.
The new location is expected to open early next year.
