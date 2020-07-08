LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now tour a bourbon distillery without ever leaving home.
The Bardstown Bourbon Company just launched a virtual 360 Tour of its entire facility. Officials said it was created in response to state-mandated closures because of COVID-19. It gives visitors a look at everything from the outdoor grain bins to the fermentation rooms.
Videos and graphics also introduce visitors to the bourbon making process.
The virtual tour is free and available on the Bardstown Bourbon Company website.
