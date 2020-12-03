BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may dampen some holiday cheer, but it couldn't cancel this year's Bardstown Christmas Parade. Parade organizers changed it to a drive-thru parade to keep the tradition going.
Traffic outside of Dean Watts Park was backed up for miles on Thursday evening. Dozens of floats parked at the park as hundreds of vehicles drove past. Families stayed inside their vehicles and rolled down their windows to catch a glimpse of the festivities.
"It was very important to go ahead and put this on, because we need a sense of normalcy. This was the best way to do it this year," organizer Wilma Sorrell said of the stationary parade. "Normally, we have a huge parade in downtown Bardstown, but COVID messed up our plans.
Santa and Mrs. Claus made an early stop at the parade. Spectators also saw plenty of Christmas lights, decorations, dance groups, church groups and pageant queens, all hoping to brighten people's spirits.
"I love seeing little kids and especially encouraging that Christmas cheer," Miss Bardstown 2021 Taylor Henry said. "During COVID, it is so necessary to help people be happy. In order to make it happier, we need to come together as a community to make it better, just like we're doing tonight."
First responders were joined by inflatable Christmas characters on top of fire trucks. The parade also featured a solemn tribute to Crystal Rogers, with photos of the missing mother. Farther down the road, school mascots danced and waved to keep people smiling.
"Just trying to celebrate Christmas the best that we can with the conditions that we're in," said Jesse Bowman, a student with the Bardstown City Schools float.
It proves that the pandemic doesn't have to cancel everything that's good. It just might take some extra creativity.
"It is a new normal," Sorrell said. "You can always think outside of the box and make things work."
