BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in the "Bourbon Capital of the World" have a new tool to help keep the community safe.
The Bardstown Fire Department just turned its water tanker into a foam tanker. The department said Nelson County is saturated with bourbon distilleries but is also home to several other facilities working with flammable liquids. Those liquids make fires even tougher to fight, and foam has been needed several times in the past.
"1996 is when Heaven Hill first had the seven warehouses that caught fire, and then in 2004, Jim Beam had a warehouse catch fire. And then just recently in 2018, Barton's had the warehouse collapse," said Todd Spalding, assistant chief of the Bardstown Fire Department. "So the potential was there, and we've never had those capabilities to get on scene and make a difference."
The tanker can produce 4,000 gallons of foam per minute.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.