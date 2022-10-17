LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The widow of Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis is determined to ensure his legacy remains intact after his memorial was vandalized over the weekend.
Ellis' legacy continues on through those who loved him, especially his two sons and his widow, Amy, now Amy Brown, who says seeing his memorial vandalized left her feeling "deeply saddened and disappointed."
"We've had something there since the beginning," said Brown. "Why? I mean like, why would you do that? And why now?"
Ellis was on his way home from a shift on May 25, 2013, when he was ambushed, shot and killed. Strangers happened upon the scene and used Ellis' own radio to call it in.
The damaged memorial that sits at Exit 34 off the Bluegrass Parkway also leaves more questions lingering for Ellis' family, still waiting for justice for the fallen officer never far from their minds.
"A long nine-and-a-half years," Brown said. "He liked to have fun and be goofy. He was an amazing dad. He was an amazing son. He was an amazing friend, brother. He cared deeply about people."
From time to time, Brown still tears up thinking about her late husband and the father her sons lost when they were so young. She says she still sees them through her sons.
"I do. I truly do," she said. "His sense of humor most definitely, 100% see that."
The boys are now in high school and, as a family, they continue moving forward.
"It's moved on from being sad, to being able to share happy memories," Brown said. "I mean, occasionally (I) still cry."
In the nine years since losing her husband, Brown, who has remarried, still relies on a support system of faith, family and friends to lift her up. In the shadow of destruction at her late husband's memorial, it's that strength that made her speak out.
"Although we are deeply saddened and disappointed, why someone would do that, that even though they've done that, you cannot take away the man that he was," Brown said. "You cannot take away our memories, and you cannot take away the way that we will continue to honor and remember him and the man that he was."
While Brown remains worried her husband's killer has not faced justice, she said she has faith in law enforcement that they are continuing to investigate and will bring answers one day.
The Bardstown Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information on the vandalism of Ellis' memorial.
Anyone who saw the theft or anything suspicious in the area around this time is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at 502-348-1840 or Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.
