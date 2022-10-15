LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized.
A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway.
Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013, and there have not been any arrests in the case.
"This was a deliberate, calculated theft as the flag was bolted to a metal fastener and anchored into the rock. This is yet another blow to Jason's family and our community as a whole," the Nelson County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.
The Nelson County sheriff's Department believe the vandalism occurred sometime between Sunday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 13.
"It’s ludicrous that this has even happened," the Bardstown Police Department posted on Facebook.
Anyone who saw the theft or anything suspicious in the area around this time is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at 502-348-1840 or Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.