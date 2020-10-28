LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road will soon be reconfigured between Eastern Parkway and the Baxter Avenue-Highland Avenue intersections.
The project will make the road one lane in each direction with turn lanes at most intersections with stoplights. Street parking and TARC stops will also be on both sides of the road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet hopes the changes will help with pedestrian safety, slower travel speeds and adding extra parking in the area.
Changes to pavement markings and signs are expected to happen from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4-5.
