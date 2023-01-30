LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit is ready to roll.
It's called "Barrels of Heart" and will be on the third floor of the Frazier History Museum Feb. 2 to March 30, 2023.
In a release, the museum said 20 custom Bourbon barrels designed by local artists will be on display. Attendees can vote on their favorite barrel design and the winning artist will be awarded a cash prize along with a donation to a charity of their choice. The remaining proceeds will be donated to area nonprofits.
The exhibit is being presented along with the Bourbon with Heart non-profit, which uses Kentucky's connection to bourbon to raise money, awareness and education around the local art community.
"I started Barrels of Heart with the goal of creating a space for local artists to showcase their work, particularly those artists who may not always have that opportunity. Our artists come from all walks of life, perspectives, and experiences—but the one thing they have in common is a love for Kentucky. And each one has poured that love into their piece," said Bourbon with Heart founder Morgan Hancock in a release. Hancock is also the curator of Barrels of Heart.
Each barrel in the exhibition is also sponsored by local companies and Bourbon brands that are committed to supporting Bourbon with Heart and Louisville's art community. Sponsors include Buzzard's Roost Sipping Whiskeys, Mercedes-Benz of Louisville, Heaven's Door Whiskey, Humana, Old Louisville Whiskey Co., Barrell Craft Spirits, BIGGBY Coffee, CaskX, and many others.
Entry to the exhibition will be available with any general admission ticket to the museum.
