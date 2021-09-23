LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $25 million warehouse expansion is finished at a Bardstown distillery, and now it has a lot more room for bourbon.
Barton 1792 Distillery, located at 501 Cathedral Manor in Bardstown, recently finished building warehouses 34 and 35. It's the first time warehouses have been built on the property since 1963. The distillery completed warehouse 33 in March. Warehouse 33 can store 33,500 barrels, while warehouses 34 and 35 can store hold 58,800 barrels each.
Officials said the investment in new warehouses will increase the distillery's barrel storage capacity by 25%.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.