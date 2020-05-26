LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baxter Avenue Theatres and Village 8 Theatres will reopen in June, the locally-owned chain Apex Theatres announced Tuesday.
Movie theaters are allowed to reopen in Kentucky at 33% capacity, as part of the state's second phase of reopening.
Baxter Avenue Theatres will reopen June 1, while Village 8 Theatres will reopen June 12, according to Apex.
The company said that two seats between guests will be unavailable to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The company also said that chairs, armrests, cupholders, restrooms and other high-touch areas will be sanitized before each movie.
All employees will have their temperature checked before their shift, and those who interact with guests are required to wear masks.
Cinemark Theatres, which has two locations in Louisville, says its hopes to open in mid-summer, while Xscape Theaters, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Louisville, have not announced a reopening date.
