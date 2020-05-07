LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky restaurants will be allowed to open at 33% indoor capacity on May 22 as the second phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions begins, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Restaurants can reopen with unlimited outdoor seating if there's enough space to ensure social distancing, the governor said.
Beshear said he made the decision after consulting with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who announced that restaurants and bars there will be open for outdoor seating on May 15 and indoor seating May 21 with limited groups and social distancing enforced.
"Those that we have worked with sincerely want to do this right, and they only want to reopen if they can do it right," Beshear said. "... Many will find that they won't be ready for that date. Don't rush."
Waiting until May 22 allows restaurants to stock up on personal protective equipment, Beshear said.
"This is the best compromise between public health and making sure we can restart this part of the economy," Beshear said.
"We've got to be really careful about this step," the governor added. "This allows it to be open for Memorial Day weekend, but please be careful."
Movie theaters and fitness centers are expected to reopen June 1, with campgrounds to follow June 11 and child care and youth sports at "significantly reduced" capacities on June 15, he said.
"It will be very monitored to make sure that it's safe," Beshear said of day cares. "... There aren't going to be that many kids in each class."
Youth athletics will be limited to outdoor, low-touch activities, he said.
Bars and groups of up to 50 people will be included in the third phase of gradual lifting of economic restrictions in July, Beshear said.
The first phase of the state's economic recovery plan begins Monday with horse racing, manufacturing, construction, car dealerships, pet grooming and other businesses allowed to reopen if they can adhere to public health guidelines, including enforcing social distancing and checking the temperatures of employees before they enter facilities.
Beshear's announcement on restaurants reopening with limited capacity came the same day he said 11 more Kentuckians who contracted COVID-19 died.
Eight of the deceased were residents of long-term care facilities, the governor said. The state's virus-related death toll has climbed to 294.
The state has identified 208 new COVID-19 cases, Beshear said, pushing Kentucky's total to 6,129 cases of the respiratory disease since the pandemic began.
Beshear also announced Thursday that the state will be able to significantly ramp up COVID-19 testing.
Solaris Labs will be able to complete 120 tests a day at 84 locations, adding some 10,000 tests per week to Kentucky's testing capacity, he said.
"This is big news in our new world where testing is so important and where I had to say, 'If you're doing OK, don't get a test,'" Beshear said. "That's not the case anymore. Get a test."
The state also received $10.3 million in funding from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration for 25 sites throughout Kentucky.
Funding is through the federal stimulus, and Beshear said this will allow the 25 health centers to increase the scope of COVID-19 testing. Louisville is included among the locations.
Kentucky also received $22.9 million in transportation funding through the federal stimulus, particularly to support mass transit and busing systems, he said.
